Zelensky is going to Washington on February 28: Trump said that he "doesn't mind"

President of the United States Donald Trump said he had "heard" about a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. He also said that he was "not opposed to such a visit." Trump said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

I heard that he's coming on Friday, of course, I don't mind if he does - The American president said.



Commenting on the Ukraine minerals deal, the US leader said that the countries "almost have a deal.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the President of Ukraine plans to meet with Trump on February 28, 2025, to sign an agreement on mining.

On February 25, Ukraine agreed on the terms of a minerals agreement with the United States, which may be signed on February 28 in Washington. The document aims to improve relations with the Trump administration and strengthen security commitments.

As the Financial Times previously reported , the extremely onerous terms of the original draft-which President Donald Trump presented as a way for Ukraine to repay the United States for military and financial assistance after a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022-have sparked outrage in Kyiv and other European capitals.

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected this initial text last week, Trump called him a "dictator.