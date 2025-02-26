Minerals deal with the United States: Shmyhal explains how it will work

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42724 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 85841 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114280 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106639 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149610 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120174 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135912 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124682 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42290 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119316 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46407 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 36958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119309 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149610 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193015 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193364 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123625 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125766 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155499 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135945 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143385 views
Minerals deal with the United States: Shmyhal explains how it will work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33122 views

Ukraine will contribute 50% of revenues from future natural resources to a new joint recovery fund with the United States. The fund will be managed by both governments and reinvested in Ukraine's development and security.

The agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals will provide for the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine, where 50% will be Ukraine's contribution. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports.

This will be Ukraine's contribution. We will invest 50% of such revenues in this joint fund for the restoration of Ukraine with the United States. The United States will also make appropriate contributions. This fund will invest these funds from Ukraine and the United States in the development of Ukraine, in recovery, in security. The fund is managed by the governments of Ukraine and the United States. The reinvested income that is paid into the fund will be reinvested... that is, it will work in a certain spiral of reinvestment in Ukraine. The money that this fund will invest and earn will be invested in the restoration and further development of our country. The contribution of the Government of Ukraine is 50% of all proceeds from the future monetization of all relevant state-owned natural resource assets and relevant infrastructure facilities

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the fund will continue to operate, and all decisions will be made with the consent of both participants, meaning that "nothing can be done without Ukraine in the activities of this fund.

"For the avoidance of doubt about such future sources of revenue, they do not include current sources of revenue that are not part of the general revenues of the Ukrainian budget. This is also a direct quote from this agreement, which once again guarantees the future, that we are shaping our future with our strategic partner today. This is a document that the Government of Ukraine has been working on for more than two weeks," the Prime Minister said.

The head of the Ukrainian government emphasized that existing fields, facilities, and licenses will not be subject to discussion when this fund is created. It is only about future licenses and future developments.

Recall

The final version of the agreement with the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but it will not be considered and signed in isolation from security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

