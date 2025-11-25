Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize a deal to end the war. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with President Trump "as soon as possible" — possibly on Thanksgiving Day — to finalize a joint US-Ukrainian agreement on the terms of ending the war. - Yermak said.

American and Ukrainian officials have in principle agreed on most aspects of the plan, which has been significantly altered from the original 28-point US proposal. However, according to Yermak, Zelenskyy wants to discuss territorial concessions with Trump himself.

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations took place on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the US was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions on territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.