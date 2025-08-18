Zelenskyy to be in "suit style" at meeting with Trump - Axios

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 3778 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 37685 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 50991 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 34224 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 53865 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 68859 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 125535 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 149042 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91963 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88999 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.6m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 38575 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emergedPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 25819 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 29851 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideo10:02 AM • 24304 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 12835 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 13024 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 30064 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 37625 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 50939 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 125501 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Giorgia Meloni
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 46439 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 40436 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 75159 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 63068 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 129858 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Construction
United States dollar
KAB-500

Zelenskyy to be in "suit style" at meeting with Trump - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2134 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appear at the White House on August 18 in the black jacket he wore at the NATO summit. This will be a "suit style" without a tie, which is a change from his usual casual attire.

Zelenskyy to be in "suit style" at meeting with Trump - Axios

The President of Ukraine will once again resort to the external style he allowed himself at the NATO summit in the Netherlands – it was the first time since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Axios sources report that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appear at the White House on Monday, August 18, in the same black jacket he wore at the NATO summit in the Netherlands this June.

It will be a "suit style," but not a full suit

- one of the sources told Axios journalists.

European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit: what are the options18.08.25, 14:41 • 1090 views

Interesting fact:

The NATO summit was the first time Zelenskyy wore a business-style jacket since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the time, US officials commented that Trump "was pleased with it."

Zelenskyy came like a normal person, not crazy, and was dressed like a person who should be at NATO. ... So they had a good conversation

- a US official said in response to Axios' question.

One Trump adviser, partly jokingly, told Axios that "it would be a good sign for peace" if Zelenskyy wore a suit on Monday.

Trump to have an hour-long meeting with Zelenskyy, then another hour with European leaders: White House releases schedule18.08.25, 12:55 • 3042 views

But he also added: "We don't expect him to."

It is currently known that Zelenskyy will not wear a tie on Monday, sources said.

For reference

If we turn to the history of the meeting in the Oval Office, as the source indicates, it was Vice President Vance who was more irritated than Trump by Zelenskyy's appearance and attitude last time.

But Donald Trump is a big fan of appearance. Wearing a suit, from his point of view, means "matching the level of a world leader."

Context and expectations

Axios writes, citing Trump's advisers:

The reason for dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy last time was not only related to the Ukrainian leader's clothing style.

However, the same officials say that Zelenskyy has become better at impressing the current head of the White House.

Give him a chance. He's not as bad as he used to be

- sources of the publication say.

When asked if the summit would be a repeat of last time's events, the adviser replied:

No, absolutely not

- adds the publication, citing a US official.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington.

The Russian strike before the meeting in Washington was absolutely demonstrative and cynical, the enemy also attacked the energy facility of an Azerbaijani company in Odesa, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another enemy attack.

Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?18.08.25, 14:22 • 10420 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Oval Office
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Odesa