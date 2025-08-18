The President of Ukraine will once again resort to the external style he allowed himself at the NATO summit in the Netherlands – it was the first time since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Details

Axios sources report that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appear at the White House on Monday, August 18, in the same black jacket he wore at the NATO summit in the Netherlands this June.

It will be a "suit style," but not a full suit - one of the sources told Axios journalists.

Interesting fact:

The NATO summit was the first time Zelenskyy wore a business-style jacket since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the time, US officials commented that Trump "was pleased with it."

Zelenskyy came like a normal person, not crazy, and was dressed like a person who should be at NATO. ... So they had a good conversation - a US official said in response to Axios' question.

One Trump adviser, partly jokingly, told Axios that "it would be a good sign for peace" if Zelenskyy wore a suit on Monday.

But he also added: "We don't expect him to."

It is currently known that Zelenskyy will not wear a tie on Monday, sources said.

For reference

If we turn to the history of the meeting in the Oval Office, as the source indicates, it was Vice President Vance who was more irritated than Trump by Zelenskyy's appearance and attitude last time.

But Donald Trump is a big fan of appearance. Wearing a suit, from his point of view, means "matching the level of a world leader."

Context and expectations

Axios writes, citing Trump's advisers:

The reason for dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy last time was not only related to the Ukrainian leader's clothing style.

However, the same officials say that Zelenskyy has become better at impressing the current head of the White House.

Give him a chance. He's not as bad as he used to be - sources of the publication say.

When asked if the summit would be a repeat of last time's events, the adviser replied:

No, absolutely not - adds the publication, citing a US official.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington.

The Russian strike before the meeting in Washington was absolutely demonstrative and cynical, the enemy also attacked the energy facility of an Azerbaijani company in Odesa, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another enemy attack.

