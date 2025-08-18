$41.340.11
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?

Kyiv • UNN

 12189 views

Ukraine plans to complete screening for all clusters and prepare a national program for implementing EU legislation by the end of the year. Some clusters are already ready for opening, but the final decision depends on the vote of the 27 EU member states.

Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?

By the end of the year, Ukraine, together with the EU, plans to complete screening for all clusters and prepare a national program for the implementation of EU legislation. Several clusters are already ready for opening, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka during the presentation of the government's action program, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked whether it can be expected that negotiations on negotiating clusters with the EU will be opened by 2026, Taras Kachka noted:

So today we have a plan... in fact, the introduction of the negotiation process is being maintained. By the end of September, we will complete the planned screening sessions for the fifth cluster. Everything is already prepared, all presentations, all rehearsals have been conducted

According to him, at the end of last week, Ukraine sent the European Commission a draft negotiation position for the third cluster as well.

And we also expect, in principle, to receive the European Commission's report in September-October and approve our negotiation positions. Therefore, this preparation mechanism continues. We have several clusters fully ready for opening. Both the first, second, and sixth. The first is the most important

- he emphasized.

Kachka explained that the documentation is ready both on the Ukrainian side and on the European Commission side. At the same time, the final opening of negotiations will depend on the vote of all 27 EU member states.

We know for sure what we can get, we have support, we are actively working with the 27 member states now. And I hope that, in fact, the phase of global negotiations on the truce in Ukraine and the geopolitical structure of the world in general will also influence us to achieve unanimity and open these negotiations. This is now more of a political issue than an organizational one

- the official noted.

The next stage, as Kachka emphasized, will have a different format. It will be related not so much to negotiations as to the implementation of the national program for the adoption of EU legislation.

The government, together with the parliament, must develop it by the end of the year. This refers to a comprehensive plan of legislative changes in all areas of public administration, which will ensure consistency with EU norms and contribute to the development of Ukraine. This program must take into account the requirements of international partners so that all obligations are clear and transparent.

Alona Utkina

