Trump to have an hour-long meeting with Zelenskyy, then another hour with European leaders: White House releases schedule

The White House has released the official agenda of US President Donald Trump for August 18, which includes a one-hour bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as negotiations with European leaders an hour later. This was published by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on X, writes UNN.

Details

According to the released schedule, the meetings will take place as follows:

12:00 local time (19:00 Kyiv time) - arrival of European leaders at the White House. South Portico;

13:00 (20:00) - US President welcomes the President of Ukraine. Open to the press;

13:15 (20:15) - US President participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine. Oval Office;

14:15 (21:15) - US President welcomes European leaders. State Dining Room. Closed to the press;

14:30 (21:30) - US President participates in a family photo with European leaders. Cross Hall;

15:00 (22:00) - US President participates in a multilateral meeting with European leaders. East Room.

