Zelenskyy: The Slovak government is playing very dangerous games by getting closer to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Slovak politicians "do not fully realize and understand what war is, and simply take advantage of the situation." This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the biggest challenge is that Slovaks do not understand that their politicians do not fully realize what war is, and they are simply exploiting the economic situation.

We need to be friends with the Russians, give them everything, and we should not support Ukraine with weapons" - this was the situation in Slovakia. Of course, people in Slovakia have different opinions, but the Slovak government is playing very dangerous games, and they are doing this because the war has not come to their home. They do not understand this. And I believe that evil must be punished - the President noted.

Zelensky recalled a conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

We were sitting among all the EU leaders, and he told me that "we still need to understand where there is evil and where there is not," and I said that we cannot forgive a murderer. I said to him: "You were shot at. Why didn't you forgive the attacker? Why did you not detain the person who shot at you? - he said.

Zelensky then reminded Fico that he and other European leaders had condemned the assassination attempt "because shooting people is a crime. And Putin is the same, he shoots other people.

Recall

Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukraine's gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico suggested that Zelenskiy meet to discuss the termination of Russian gas transit. Fico suggested holding the meeting in Slovakia near the Ukrainian border.

Instead, the President of Ukraine invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv on Friday, January 17. The meeting was planned to discuss the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Subsequently, the Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament saidthat Prime Minister Fico would not go to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy. The statement was made during a visit of the Slovak delegation to Moscow.