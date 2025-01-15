Zelenskyy: The Slovak government is playing very dangerous games by getting closer to Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135532 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120872 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128946 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163693 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109398 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158406 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104274 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113853 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 63201 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121928 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120224 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 55491 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 69549 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135480 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158373 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186578 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120224 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121928 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149463 views
Zelenskyy: The Slovak government is playing very dangerous games by getting closer to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61460 views

The President of Ukraine criticized the Slovak government's position on rapprochement with Russia and support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy started a dialog with Prime Minister Fico about understanding evil in war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Slovak politicians "do not fully realize and understand what war is, and simply take advantage of the situation." This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the biggest challenge is that Slovaks do not understand that their politicians do not fully realize what war is, and they are simply exploiting the economic situation.

We need to be friends with the Russians, give them everything, and we should not support Ukraine with weapons" - this was the situation in Slovakia. Of course, people in Slovakia have different opinions, but the Slovak government is playing very dangerous games, and they are doing this because the war has not come to their home. They do not understand this. And I believe that evil must be punished

- the President noted.

Zelensky recalled a conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

We were sitting among all the EU leaders, and he told me that "we still need to understand where there is evil and where there is not," and I said that we cannot forgive a murderer. I said to him: "You were shot at. Why didn't you forgive the attacker? Why did you not detain the person who shot at you?

- he said.

Zelensky then reminded Fico that he and other European leaders had condemned the assassination attempt "because shooting people is a crime. And Putin is the same, he shoots other people.

Recall

Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukraine's gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico suggested that Zelenskiy meet to discuss the termination of Russian gas transit. Fico suggested holding the meeting in Slovakia near the Ukrainian border.

Instead, the President of Ukraine invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv on Friday, January 17. The meeting was planned to discuss the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Subsequently, the Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament saidthat Prime Minister Fico would not go to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy. The statement was made during a visit of the Slovak delegation to Moscow.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

