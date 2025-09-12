Zelenskyy thanked Britain for sanctions and revealed details – "a strong blow to Russia's shadow fleet and supply chains"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for the new sanctions package announced in Kyiv, calling it "a strong blow to Russia's shadow fleet and its military supply chains." Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian president, the list includes one hundred positions, including 70 tankers, 27 companies – manufacturers and suppliers for the Russian military-industrial complex (including those involved in the production of "Iskanders") and three individuals.

Zelenskyy noted that the preparation of British sanctions took into account Ukraine's proposals, and called this an important step in deterring the aggressor.

It is very important that our proposals were taken into account during the preparation of sanctions – the president stated.

He emphasized that it is the pressure on the infrastructure of the shadow fleet and the financial channels of the Russian Federation that weakens Moscow's ability to wage war.

The President added that he expects further steps from other partners: strengthening sanctions against the infrastructure of the shadow fleet and Russia's financial system should become a common goal of the international coalition.

Everything possible must be done to take money from the Russian war machine. This is the only way to stop Russia and end this war – he emphasized.

In conclusion, Zelenskyy called the package an important element of pressure that weakens the logistics and resources of the Russian army, and called on international partners to coordinate further sanction steps to enhance the effect.

Recall

Representatives of the Government and the Office of the President of Ukraine met in Kyiv with delegations from Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy. The symbolic significance of the visits is emphasized - it is important for strengthening the security of Europe and the world.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Kyiv and announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions are aimed at the shadow fleet that transports Russian oil, as well as companies and individuals that supply technology and materials for weapons production.

