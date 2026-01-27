$43.130.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy stated that Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 284 views

Norway is ready to participate in preparing for Ukraine's recovery and post-war economic development. President Zelenskyy discussed this with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, thanking him for energy support.

Zelenskyy stated that Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery

Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery and post-war economic development. The President of Ukraine announced this after a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy informed Støre about the trilateral meeting format in the Emirates, which took place recently, and about preparations for subsequent meetings.

"Our team is working as constructively and substantively as possible. Unfortunately, Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure do not stop, and this, of course, undermines diplomatic efforts."

- noted the President.

In addition, Zelenskyy reminded that there were packages of energy support from Norway, and this is really tangible.

"It is important that Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery and post-war economic development. We will continue to develop joint capabilities in building modern defense capabilities. Thank you!"

- summarized the Head of State.

Antonina Tumanova

