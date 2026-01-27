Zelenskyy stated that Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery

Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery and post-war economic development. The President of Ukraine announced this after a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy informed Støre about the trilateral meeting format in the Emirates, which took place recently, and about preparations for subsequent meetings.

"Our team is working as constructively and substantively as possible. Unfortunately, Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure do not stop, and this, of course, undermines diplomatic efforts." - noted the President.

In addition, Zelenskyy reminded that there were packages of energy support from Norway, and this is really tangible.

"It is important that Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery and post-war economic development. We will continue to develop joint capabilities in building modern defense capabilities. Thank you!" - summarized the Head of State.

