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Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17858 views

Thirty buildings, a school, a hospital and a kindergarten were damaged in Kyiv and the region; 15 people were killed. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with anti-ballistic defense.

Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scale

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today's Russian strike on Ukraine was "one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scale" attacks and once again emphasized the need for anti-ballistic defense, UNN reports.

Details

"The elimination of the consequences of the Russian strike on the capital and the cities of the Kyiv region is currently underway. More than 600 rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and police officers are involved in the work in Kyiv, Brovary and Boryspil. I am grateful to everyone who is helping our people," Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to the President, in Kyiv and the region alone, 30 residential buildings, an ordinary school, a children's hospital and a kindergarten were damaged. "Unfortunately, as of now, 15 people are known to have been killed in Kyiv. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones. It is important that people who were injured receive all the necessary assistance. And it is important that Ukraine's partners do not remain silent about this and other similar strikes and genuinely help protect our people and protect life in Ukraine," he said.

This Russian strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scale. There were missiles of various types and 168 drones. Our warriors shot down all of Russia's "Kalibr" missiles today. Overall, the interception rate for cruise missiles was 93%, as well as a significant percentage of drones being shot down. The greatest threat is ballistic missiles. And this is something that fully depends on the supply of missiles for "Patriots" to Ukraine, and therefore depends on our state's partners. We cannot simply quietly, indifferently and passively watch as the Russians destroy lives with ballistic missiles. Ukrainian warriors can act skillfully when the courage and professionalism of our people are supported by appropriate assistance from our partners. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine - Sybiha called on partners to urgently provide interceptors20.08.26, 11:50 • 3186 views

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