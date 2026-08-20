Russia's massive attack on Ukraine - Sybiha called on partners to urgently provide interceptors

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on partners to urgently provide interceptors following the recent massive Russian nighttime attack. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

We know which partners can provide these interceptors, and we once again call for action without delay. Every delay is measured in human lives - Sybiha said.

The minister added that Ukraine is informing all states and international organizations about the consequences of this attack and urging them to immediately take concrete measures to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine.

With these horrific war crimes, Putin seeks to demonstrate his complete impunity. Every Russian ballistic missile is an act of barbarism. And every interceptor delivered to Ukraine is an expression of humanity and human lives saved - Sybiha’s statement reads.

As a reminder

Following the massive Russian attack, part of Kyiv was left without electricity. DTEK has restored power to 50,000 households, while another 40,000 homes are still waiting.