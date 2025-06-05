Zelenskyy on the night attack of the Russian Federation: Russia is trying to buy time, maximum sanctions are needed

$41.480.16
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
06:46 AM • 4466 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 34060 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 72543 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 50435 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 50985 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 49442 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31595 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 29927 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 22089 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 22601 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Popular news

Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 23241 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

June 5, 01:09 AM • 12548 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

June 5, 01:21 AM • 70235 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 28442 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

02:33 AM • 9982 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 43595 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 56960 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 118667 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 159749 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 258725 views
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 33800 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 81574 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 258725 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 152269 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 153094 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack of the Russian Federation: Russia is trying to buy time, maximum sanctions are needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

The President of Ukraine reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation, emphasizing that Russia is trying to buy time for murders. He called for maximum sanctions and pressure on Moscow.

Zelenskyy on the night attack of the Russian Federation: Russia is trying to buy time, maximum sanctions are needed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another night attack by the Russian Federation, stating that Russia is constantly trying to buy time to continue the killings, and once again emphasized the need for "maximum sanctions" against the aggressor state, UNN writes. 

Details

"Tonight, Russia struck Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with six attack drones. The rescue operation lasted all night. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. One of the rescuers arrived to eliminate the consequences right to his house: it turned out that it was his house that was hit by a "shahid". Unfortunately, his wife, daughter and one-year-old grandson died. And this is already the 632nd child during the full-scale war. My condolences to all relatives and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social networks and showed the consequences.

In Pryluky, a Russian drone hit the house of a rescuer, his family died - Ministry of Internal Affairs05.06.25, 09:31 • 1518 views

Russia is constantly trying to buy time for itself in order to continue the killings. When it does not feel strong enough condemnation and pressure from the world, it kills again

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, 103 drones and one ballistic missile were fired against Ukraine this night. The targets were Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Dnipro region, and Kherson region.

This is another massive strike by terrorists - Russian terrorists who kill our people every night. This is another reason to impose maximum sanctions and put pressure together. We expect action from the US, Europe, everyone in the world who can really help change these terrible circumstances. Strength matters, and ending the war can only happen through strength. It is necessary to put pressure on Moscow with all available instruments and step by step deprive it of the opportunity to continue this aggression

- Zelenskyy stressed.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
