Zelenskyy on the night attack of the Russian Federation: Russia is trying to buy time, maximum sanctions are needed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another night attack by the Russian Federation, stating that Russia is constantly trying to buy time to continue the killings, and once again emphasized the need for "maximum sanctions" against the aggressor state, UNN writes.

Details

"Tonight, Russia struck Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with six attack drones. The rescue operation lasted all night. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. One of the rescuers arrived to eliminate the consequences right to his house: it turned out that it was his house that was hit by a "shahid". Unfortunately, his wife, daughter and one-year-old grandson died. And this is already the 632nd child during the full-scale war. My condolences to all relatives and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social networks and showed the consequences.

In Pryluky, a Russian drone hit the house of a rescuer, his family died - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russia is constantly trying to buy time for itself in order to continue the killings. When it does not feel strong enough condemnation and pressure from the world, it kills again - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, 103 drones and one ballistic missile were fired against Ukraine this night. The targets were Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Dnipro region, and Kherson region.