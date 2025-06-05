$41.640.02
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
68%
753mm
In Pryluky, a Russian drone hit the house of a rescuer, his family died - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

At night, a Russian drone hit the house of the head of the fire department in Pryluky, killing his wife, daughter-police officer and her one-year-old son. In total, 5 people died in the city, 6 were injured.

In Pryluky, a Russian drone hit the house of a rescuer, his family died - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a Russian drone hit the house of the head of the fire department, his family died. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

In Pryluky, an enemy drone hit the house of the head of the local fire department. His family died. Wife. Daughter - patrol police officer. And her one-year-old son

- wrote Klymenko on social networks.

Details

According to the minister, the rescuer was at the scene of the elimination of the consequences of enemy strikes that terrible night together with the fire and rescue team.

"In total, 5 people died and 6 were injured in Pryluky," he said.

"Civilians were also injured in Kharkiv tonight. There, in two locations, the enemy attacked residential areas with drones. 18 people were injured, including 4 children," Klymenko informed.

Earlier

UNN wrote that on the night of June 5, the Russians massively attacked the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, with drones. As a result of the shelling, at least five people died, including a one-year-old child.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

War
Chernihiv Oblast
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kharkiv
