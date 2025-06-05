In Pryluky, a Russian drone hit the house of a rescuer, his family died - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
At night, a Russian drone hit the house of the head of the fire department in Pryluky, killing his wife, daughter-police officer and her one-year-old son. In total, 5 people died in the city, 6 were injured.
In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a Russian drone hit the house of the head of the fire department, his family died. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.
In Pryluky, an enemy drone hit the house of the head of the local fire department. His family died. Wife. Daughter - patrol police officer. And her one-year-old son
Details
According to the minister, the rescuer was at the scene of the elimination of the consequences of enemy strikes that terrible night together with the fire and rescue team.
"In total, 5 people died and 6 were injured in Pryluky," he said.
"Civilians were also injured in Kharkiv tonight. There, in two locations, the enemy attacked residential areas with drones. 18 people were injured, including 4 children," Klymenko informed.
