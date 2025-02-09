Zelenskyy: Moscow will no longer be able to use energy as a weapon against the Baltic states

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the disconnection of the Baltic states from the Russian energy grid an important event for Europe and called on the EU to join Ukraine's sanctions against Russia in the energy sector. This is stated in the evening address of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today is an important event for our region and for Europe as a whole. The Baltic States, good friends of Ukraine, have disconnected from the Russian energy grid. Their power systems are now fully synchronized with the European continental system. Ukraine did this in the 22nd year, and now the Baltic states have also gotten rid of their dependence, - the statement said.

He emphasized that Moscow will no longer be able to use energy as a weapon against the Baltic states.

And it also means that Europe has become even more cohesive. This is the course we all need to follow in Europe - all of us on the continent. This applies, in particular, to the countries of Central Europe - those that still have treaties with Russia, - Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that we need to work more with America - LNG gas, oil, and also work with our partners in neighboring countries with the European Union in this region to import the necessary energy. The Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa.

The less dependent Europeans are on Russia, the sooner we will be able to guarantee reliable security for everyone in Europe. I congratulate our friends Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on today's achievement. It is important that Poland is helping, and this proves again and again that cooperation between all of us means independence for each of us, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have completely disconnected from the Russian energy system and synchronized with the EU grid. The project received more than €1.23 billion in support from the European Commission.