Zelenskyy: Moscow will no longer be able to use energy as a weapon against the Baltic states

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46692 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 93766 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102640 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117970 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100571 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102692 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113237 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116856 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159548 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103725 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 97583 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 68989 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107108 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101340 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149828 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182006 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101360 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136960 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138766 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166688 views
Zelenskyy: Moscow will no longer be able to use energy as a weapon against the Baltic states

Zelenskyy: Moscow will no longer be able to use energy as a weapon against the Baltic states

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49861 views

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have synchronized with the EU grid, receiving €1.23 billion in support. Zelensky called this an important step that will deprive Russia of the ability to use energy as a weapon.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the disconnection of the Baltic states from the Russian energy grid an important event for Europe and called on the EU to join Ukraine's sanctions against Russia in the energy sector. This is stated in the evening address of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today is an important event for our region and for Europe as a whole. The Baltic States, good friends of Ukraine, have disconnected from the Russian energy grid. Their power systems are now fully synchronized with the European continental system. Ukraine did this in the 22nd year, and now the Baltic states have also gotten rid of their dependence,

- the statement said.

He emphasized that Moscow will no longer be able to use energy as a weapon against the Baltic states.

And it also means that Europe has become even more cohesive. This is the course we all need to follow in Europe - all of us on the continent. This applies, in particular, to the countries of Central Europe - those that still have treaties with Russia,

- Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that we need to work more with America - LNG gas, oil, and also work with our partners in neighboring countries with the European Union in this region to import the necessary energy. The Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa.

The less dependent Europeans are on Russia, the sooner we will be able to guarantee reliable security for everyone in Europe. I congratulate our friends Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on today's achievement. It is important that Poland is helping, and this proves again and again that cooperation between all of us means independence for each of us,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have completely disconnected from the Russian energy system and synchronized with the EU grid. The project received more than €1.23 billion in support from the European Commission.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

