Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation in Munich: what was discussed

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65648 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89509 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120365 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101723 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113148 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116788 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155365 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100169 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69899 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64261 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120365 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155365 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145850 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64261 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100493 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134938 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136843 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165003 views
Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation in Munich: what was discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36559 views

The President of Ukraine met with a group of U.S. congressmen led by Mike Turner. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and threats from North Korea's participation in the war.

In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives led by Congressman Mike Turner. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the group includes representatives of both parties, including Gerald Connolly, Mike Rogers, Brian Mast, Brett Guthrie, Stacy Hoyer, Michael McCaul, Neil Dunn, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jason Crowe, Donald Norcross, Joe Wilson, Dan Crenshaw, Chrissy Gulahan, Seth Moulton, and Brandon Boyle.

The main topic of the talks was further support for Ukraine in the context of the war, including military aid, legislative initiatives, and security guarantees.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American partners for their continued support and emphasized the importance of strengthening defense cooperation, as the consequences of a possible escalation of aggression would be global.

The participants discussed the current situation at the front and the course of defense operations, particularly in the Kursk region. Particular attention was paid to the threats posed by North Korea's participation in the war and the potential destabilization of the Pacific region.

The meeting also touched on economic cooperation, including the prospects for developing a high-tech defense partnership between Kyiv and Washington.

Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect14.02.25, 06:50 • 130623 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
munichMunich
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

