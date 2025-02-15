Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation in Munich: what was discussed

In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives led by Congressman Mike Turner. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the group includes representatives of both parties, including Gerald Connolly, Mike Rogers, Brian Mast, Brett Guthrie, Stacy Hoyer, Michael McCaul, Neil Dunn, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jason Crowe, Donald Norcross, Joe Wilson, Dan Crenshaw, Chrissy Gulahan, Seth Moulton, and Brandon Boyle.

The main topic of the talks was further support for Ukraine in the context of the war, including military aid, legislative initiatives, and security guarantees.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American partners for their continued support and emphasized the importance of strengthening defense cooperation, as the consequences of a possible escalation of aggression would be global.

The participants discussed the current situation at the front and the course of defense operations, particularly in the Kursk region. Particular attention was paid to the threats posed by North Korea's participation in the war and the potential destabilization of the Pacific region.

The meeting also touched on economic cooperation, including the prospects for developing a high-tech defense partnership between Kyiv and Washington.

