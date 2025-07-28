Zelenskyy invited the President of Estonia to Kyiv and discussed anti-corruption infrastructure

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34206 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 35827 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 73096 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 42699 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 47681 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 42319 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 41127 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 30461 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27018 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28704 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
73%
743mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 53369 views
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded12:11 PM • 10740 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 45266 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 68072 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 51537 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34252 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 52957 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 69533 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 73164 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 295108 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 46427 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 118916 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 58648 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 59039 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 54891 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
Airbus A320 series

Zelenskyy invited the President of Estonia to Kyiv and discussed anti-corruption infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Estonia Alar Karis, discussing Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure and an invitation to Kyiv. The leaders also discussed Estonia's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and scaling up cooperation.

Zelenskyy invited the President of Estonia to Kyiv and discussed anti-corruption infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Estonian President Alar Karis. They discussed Ukrainian anti-corruption infrastructure, as well as an invitation to Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Presidential Office, Alar Karis expressed condolences in connection with the Day of Remembrance for Defenders of Ukraine, participants of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked him for his support and solidarity with Ukrainians.

The Head of State specifically noted Estonia's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, including the decision to allocate 0.25% of the country's GDP annually for our state's defense needs, leadership in the IT coalition, and the training and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. The leaders discussed scaling up these areas of cooperation for even greater support for the Ukrainian people.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Estonia also discussed the fully functional Ukrainian anti-corruption infrastructure. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that his draft law, which guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada last week. Alar Karis expressed support for Ukraine's efforts in combating corruption.

- the statement says.

The Head of State invited the President of Estonia to visit Ukraine.

Recall

On July 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO.

Before that, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAPO. The document was supported by 263 MPs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and to take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9