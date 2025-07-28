Zelenskyy invited the President of Estonia to Kyiv and discussed anti-corruption infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Estonian President Alar Karis. They discussed Ukrainian anti-corruption infrastructure, as well as an invitation to Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Presidential Office, Alar Karis expressed condolences in connection with the Day of Remembrance for Defenders of Ukraine, participants of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked him for his support and solidarity with Ukrainians.

The Head of State specifically noted Estonia's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, including the decision to allocate 0.25% of the country's GDP annually for our state's defense needs, leadership in the IT coalition, and the training and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. The leaders discussed scaling up these areas of cooperation for even greater support for the Ukrainian people.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Estonia also discussed the fully functional Ukrainian anti-corruption infrastructure. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that his draft law, which guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada last week. Alar Karis expressed support for Ukraine's efforts in combating corruption. - the statement says.

The Head of State invited the President of Estonia to visit Ukraine.

Recall

On July 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO.

Before that, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAPO. The document was supported by 263 MPs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and to take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.