Zelenskyy: If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27406 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99011 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64795 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261966 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225045 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188553 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229102 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251143 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157111 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372040 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36305 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 98896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 261809 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207527 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224938 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18297 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26617 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26691 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62401 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69664 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy: If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23749 views

If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries, President Zelenskiy warned, calling on allies to support Ukraine to prevent further Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy: If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries

  If Ukraine fails, Russia will go further and definitely attack NATO countries

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in  an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, an UNN correspondent reports.

Ukrainians are paying the highest price today - our military are dying, but we really hope that our partners, including Italy, appreciate this. They understand that we are paying the highest price. Realizing that all the leaders understand, and their societies understand, that if Ukraine fails, Russia will go further and definitely attack NATO countries

- Zelensky said.

He reminded that Italy is a NATO country.

I would like to remind you that if Russia attacks or occupies part of the territory of a NATO country, all NATO countries will have to pay a high price, the highest being sending their troops

- Zelensky said. 

Addendum Addendum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that either Europe will give up its fear and indecision about helping Ukrainian soldiers, or in the future it will be the turn of European soldiers to give their lives in battle to defend first the cities and villages of Central Europe, and then the rest of Europe. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
NATO
Italy
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14