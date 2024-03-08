Zelenskyy: If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries

If Ukraine fails, Russia will go further and definitely attack NATO countries

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, an UNN correspondent reports.

Ukrainians are paying the highest price today - our military are dying, but we really hope that our partners, including Italy, appreciate this. They understand that we are paying the highest price. Realizing that all the leaders understand, and their societies understand, that if Ukraine fails, Russia will go further and definitely attack NATO countries - Zelensky said.

He reminded that Italy is a NATO country.

I would like to remind you that if Russia attacks or occupies part of the territory of a NATO country, all NATO countries will have to pay a high price, the highest being sending their troops - Zelensky said.

Addendum Addendum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that either Europe will give up its fear and indecision about helping Ukrainian soldiers, or in the future it will be the turn of European soldiers to give their lives in battle to defend first the cities and villages of Central Europe, and then the rest of Europe.