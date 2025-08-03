The President awarded honorary distinctions and titles to a number of units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 53502 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 89090 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 61038 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 123048 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 285762 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 250666 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 124648 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 110506 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 206610 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76791 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISWAugust 3, 04:28 AM • 25691 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heatPhotoAugust 3, 04:36 AM • 22238 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"07:32 AM • 22057 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhoto07:54 AM • 30122 views
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrel09:08 AM • 5970 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhoto07:54 AM • 30830 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 53480 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 285731 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 150117 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 250643 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Steve Witkoff
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 89055 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 63347 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 101974 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 117678 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 192341 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian

The President awarded honorary distinctions and titles to a number of units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded honorary distinctions and titles to four units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two units received the award "For Courage and Bravery", and two — honorary titles.

The President awarded honorary distinctions and titles to a number of units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded two units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an honorary distinction. In addition, two units received an honorary title, writes UNN with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In order to duly honor the courage and heroism shown during the defense of state sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, I hereby decree: To award the honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery" to the 225th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the decree states. 

Also, by the decision of the head of state, the 19th Separate Pivdennobuzka Radio and Radio-Technical Reconnaissance Brigade of Special Purpose of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was awarded the honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery".

In addition, Zelenskyy decided "to restore the historical traditions of the national army, given the exemplary performance of assigned tasks during the defense of the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine" to assign the honorary title "Vasylkivskyi" to the 38th Joint Training Center of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the 17th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was awarded the honorary title "named after Kyrylo Trylovskyi".

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with military and civilian medics, awarding them state honors. He also familiarized himself with the work of the medical unit and specialized transport for evacuation.

Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Police Colonel Maksym Kazban, commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut". Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk region on July 22. 

Zelenskyy appointed new Air Force commander03.08.25, 16:00 • 402 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

AnnouncementsPolitics
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine