The President awarded honorary distinctions and titles to a number of units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded two units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an honorary distinction. In addition, two units received an honorary title, writes UNN with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In order to duly honor the courage and heroism shown during the defense of state sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, I hereby decree: To award the honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery" to the 225th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the decree states.

Also, by the decision of the head of state, the 19th Separate Pivdennobuzka Radio and Radio-Technical Reconnaissance Brigade of Special Purpose of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was awarded the honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery".

In addition, Zelenskyy decided "to restore the historical traditions of the national army, given the exemplary performance of assigned tasks during the defense of the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine" to assign the honorary title "Vasylkivskyi" to the 38th Joint Training Center of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the 17th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was awarded the honorary title "named after Kyrylo Trylovskyi".

Addition

