Zelenskyy appointed new Air Force commander

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko was appointed head of the Ukrainian Air Force by presidential decree. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of developing combat aviation and air defense, as well as integrating foreign equipment.

Zelenskyy appointed new Air Force commander

Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Air Force Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the President of Ukraine on the social network.

Details

Today, I appointed Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko as Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The most important thing is that Ukrainian combat aviation and air defense forces continue to develop, - Zelenskyy said.

He noted the importance of comprehensive and effective interaction between the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, partner teams, and professional and caring experts.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the Air Force is implementing a 20-year strategy for the development of Ukrainian aviation.

The path that Ukrainian aviation has covered during the years of full-scale war is truly unprecedented

- reads the post of the President of Ukraine.

Among other things, Zelenskyy listed that this year Ukraine has increased its F-16 fleet; "Mirages" are being used; priorities have been defined for the integration of foreign equipment into the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The main goal of the transformation of Ukrainian aviation is to provide our state with a strong and modern aviation component of the Defense Forces, which will be an actual part of NATO forces and one of the strongest in Europe.

- Zelenskyy said.

