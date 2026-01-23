Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consulted with Ukrainian negotiators, led by Rustem Umerov, before the start of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists during the process. The Head of State told journalists about this, writes UNN.

I have just consulted with Ukraine's negotiating team. Before the start of the negotiations, we discussed issues, I spoke with the head of the delegation, Rustem Umerov, (...) our entire group was there, we spoke with everyone. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, "everyone understands what to do."

"We discussed the framework of the conversation, the topics, and the desired outcome," he noted.

The President also emphasized that the negotiation formats can be different: part of the team will work directly on site and react in the process depending on how the dialogue develops. He clarified that such a format is happening for the first time in a long period.

Separately, the Head of State added that he would be in constant contact with the team: delegation representatives would periodically inform him, and he, in turn, would occasionally communicate with journalists.

"We will be in constant contact with the team, from time to time they will communicate with me," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Donbas issue will be discussed on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will hold trilateral talks on the war.