12:59 PM
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 1328 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 2982 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 5156 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 10407 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 19772 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 53140 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 31218 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 30660 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 28926 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 244 views

President Zelenskyy held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov before the talks in Abu Dhabi. He agreed on the framework and expected outcome, and also promised to maintain constant contact with the team.

Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consulted with Ukrainian negotiators, led by Rustem Umerov, before the start of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists during the process. The Head of State told journalists about this, writes UNN.

I have just consulted with Ukraine's negotiating team. Before the start of the negotiations, we discussed issues, I spoke with the head of the delegation, Rustem Umerov, (...) our entire group was there, we spoke with everyone.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, "everyone understands what to do."

"We discussed the framework of the conversation, the topics, and the desired outcome," he noted.

The President also emphasized that the negotiation formats can be different: part of the team will work directly on site and react in the process depending on how the dialogue develops. He clarified that such a format is happening for the first time in a long period.

"We also discussed that the formats can be different, there will be a group directly on site and will react in the process, depending on what the dialogue will be, because in this format it is the first time in a long period," the President noted.

Separately, the Head of State added that he would be in constant contact with the team: delegation representatives would periodically inform him, and he, in turn, would occasionally communicate with journalists.

"We will be in constant contact with the team, from time to time they will communicate with me," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Donbas issue will be discussed on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will hold trilateral talks on the war.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

