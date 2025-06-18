$41.530.08
Facebook

Zelenskyy discussed with the Prime Minister of Japan assistance to Ukraine and countering the common threat from the Russian Federation, North Korea, and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 408 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Shigeru Ishiba, thanking him for his support and discussing cooperation in the defense industry. Japan has already provided Ukraine with assistance worth over 12 billion dollars.

Zelenskyy discussed with the Prime Minister of Japan assistance to Ukraine and countering the common threat from the Russian Federation, North Korea, and Iran

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 in Canada. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website and Telegram channel of Zelenskyy. 

Details

The head of state thanked Japan and the entire Japanese people for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russian aggression.

We have had major strikes on our people, primarily on civilian infrastructure, on our energy sector. What happened last night – the use of 440 Iranian "Shaheds" – is certainly an example of how Russia behaves. I want to thank you for supporting the security of our energy sector, for humanitarian aid, for strong support packages for the Ukrainian people,

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister of Japan noted that his country has already provided assistance worth more than $12 billion. He added that this month Japan and Ukraine signed an agreement to allocate $3.3 billion to our country from interest on frozen Russian assets.

Japan's position remains unchanged and unwavering: a just and lasting peace must be established in Ukraine as soon as possible. We will continue to work closely with the international community, the G7 countries, to support Ukraine's efforts

– emphasized Shigeru Ishiba.

It is noted that the leaders discussed Russia's cooperation with North Korea and Iran, which poses a real threat not only to Europe, but also to the entire world, including the Southeast Asian region.

The President and the Prime Minister share the same vision: to force Russia to peace, it is necessary to increase pressure and introduce tougher sanctions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about Ukraine's key defense needs to protect the lives of Ukrainians from Russian missile and drone attacks.

We discussed cooperation in the defense industry, investment in Ukrainian drone production, reconstruction of Ukraine and Japan's readiness to help in this. We also discussed a common threat to us – Russia's cooperation with North Korea and Iran. We exchanged views on how we can counter this

- Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the preparation of a program for the reconstruction of Ukraine and Japan's interest in participating in reconstruction projects.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

