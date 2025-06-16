$41.450.04
Zelenskyy discussed the introduction of strong sanctions against the Russian Federation with the President of Austria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

President Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Austria the need for strong sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to encourage Moscow to peace. Ukraine counts on Austria's support in reconstruction.

Zelenskyy discussed the introduction of strong sanctions against the Russian Federation with the President of Austria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen the need to impose strong sanctions against the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy stated this during a joint press conference with Van der Bellen, reports UNN.

We are doing everything possible to stop the war. Completely understandable steps, first a complete, unconditional ceasefire, then real and honest diplomacy, and as a result, guaranteeing long-term security. Now there is none of this, only because of Russia, because all the efforts of the world for the sake of peace are being destroyed due to the unwillingness of the Russian Federation to end this war

- Zelenskyy said.

That is why the President emphasized that strong pressure on Moscow is needed.

Strong pressure, really tangible, to stop the deaths. Today, in particular, we talked about this with the President. Today we will also talk with the Austrian Chancellor about the need for updated and truly strong sanctions against the Russian Federation, which will encourage Moscow to peace

- Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that Ukraine appreciates Austria's willingness to provide decent mediation for a meeting with the Russian side.

We very much count on Austria's support in the reconstruction of Ukraine

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Former Trump National Security Aide Fred Fleitz stated that there is a high probability that US President Donald Trump will complete diplomatic negotiations and impose sanctions against Russia within the next few weeks. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

