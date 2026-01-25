Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of Lithuania

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system, military cooperation, and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace during a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. He reported this on social media, according to UNN.

During the negotiations, the main attention was paid to the state of the Ukrainian energy system, which is subjected to daily Russian attacks.

During the meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda, we primarily discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system. Russia attacks our energy infrastructure daily. I informed Gitanas about this and also about Ukraine's needs for energy resilience and strengthening air defense. Thank you for your support: Lithuania has already decided to help Ukrainian cities and communities and transfer almost a hundred generators. - the post says.

In addition, it is reported that the parties separately discussed issues of military cooperation.

Separately, we discussed military cooperation, joint defense projects, and Lithuania's proposals to open an export platform for weapons in Vilnius, support for the PURL initiative, and cooperation within the SAFE program.

Our diplomacy is also among the most important issues of the negotiations. I shared fresh details of diplomatic work for peace - about meetings in Abu Dhabi of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations. Ukraine, as always, is doing everything possible on its part to end the war. - the post emphasizes.

Recall

Russia intensified attacks on energy, infrastructure, and residential buildings in Ukraine, using drones, aerial bombs, and missiles. Zelenskyy reported more than 1,700 drones, 1,380 aerial bombs, and 69 missiles in a week.