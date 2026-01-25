Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of Lithuania

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
10:05 AM • 2124 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 5104 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 19857 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 38080 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 32017 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 40881 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38726 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48777 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 45266 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35842 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - ReutersJanuary 25, 01:52 AM • 6516 views
"An example of true solidarity": Czech initiative raises $3.8 million for energy aid to UkrainePhotoJanuary 25, 02:27 AM • 3614 views
US believes Washington's security guarantees for Ukraine are more important than European ones - PoliticoJanuary 25, 03:02 AM • 5330 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention centerJanuary 25, 03:35 AM • 16028 views
Freezing temperatures in the US: Three people die in New YorkJanuary 25, 04:08 AM • 4248 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 76179 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 89311 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 101821 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 95593 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 96572 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 16942 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 17323 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 33980 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 34612 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 47528 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The Times

Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

President Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. They discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system and military cooperation.

Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of Lithuania
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system, military cooperation, and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace during a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. He reported this on social media, according to UNN.

Details

During the negotiations, the main attention was paid to the state of the Ukrainian energy system, which is subjected to daily Russian attacks.

During the meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda, we primarily discussed support for the Ukrainian energy system. Russia attacks our energy infrastructure daily. I informed Gitanas about this and also about Ukraine's needs for energy resilience and strengthening air defense. Thank you for your support: Lithuania has already decided to help Ukrainian cities and communities and transfer almost a hundred generators.

- the post says.

In addition, it is reported that the parties separately discussed issues of military cooperation.

Separately, we discussed military cooperation, joint defense projects, and Lithuania's proposals to open an export platform for weapons in Vilnius, support for the PURL initiative, and cooperation within the SAFE program.

Our diplomacy is also among the most important issues of the negotiations. I shared fresh details of diplomatic work for peace - about meetings in Abu Dhabi of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations. Ukraine, as always, is doing everything possible on its part to end the war.

- the post emphasizes.

Recall

Russia intensified attacks on energy, infrastructure, and residential buildings in Ukraine, using drones, aerial bombs, and missiles. Zelenskyy reported more than 1,700 drones, 1,380 aerial bombs, and 69 missiles in a week.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Gitanas Nausėda
Abu Dhabi
Vilnius
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine