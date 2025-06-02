$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32097 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:01 AM • 86402 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

June 1, 02:33 PM • 111851 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174502 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196794 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

June 1, 11:01 AM • 115531 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250881 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182380 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123676 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

If Russia "undermines" the agenda, and Istanbul yields no results, sanctions must be strengthened - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

Zelenskyy stated that in the event of no results from the meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, it is necessary to urgently introduce the 18th package of sanctions. The sanctions should be concentrated on the oil and banking sectors.

If Russia "undermines" the agenda, and Istanbul yields no results, sanctions must be strengthened - Zelenskyy

If today's meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul has no results, it will clearly mean that the 18th package of sanctions of Europe, the EU and the USA must be introduced urgently. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

We need to do everything to ensure that diplomacy is not empty. Our delegation is now in Istanbul and we are ready to take all the necessary steps towards peace. The first step towards it is humanitarian actions: the release of children and prisoners of war, as well as the cessation of the war. All this can be resolved at the level of leaders. If Russia undermines this initial agenda, if Istanbul has no results, it clearly means that we urgently need new sanctions, the 18th package of sanctions from Europe, the EU and the USA, in particular, as Trump promised.

 - Zelenskyy said.

Details

The President noted that sanctions should be focused on oil prices, the banking and financial sectors of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs investments in defense, in particular, Patriot and missiles for them.

Ukraine has its own domestic (defense - ed.) production, but this requires huge funds. Now more than ever we need investments, we need air defense, in particular, Patriot and missiles for them. Decisions are needed today

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: not sure that the Russian Federation will be ready for productive meetings02.06.25, 12:37 • 1016 views

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected.

Ukraine has previously submitted to the Russian Federation a document with the terms of the ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not give feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting.

Read about the course of today's stage of negotiations and the circumstances that preceded it on UNN.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
European Union
Vilnius
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
