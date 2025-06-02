If Russia "undermines" the agenda, and Istanbul yields no results, sanctions must be strengthened - Zelenskyy

If today's meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul has no results, it will clearly mean that the 18th package of sanctions of Europe, the EU and the USA must be introduced urgently. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

We need to do everything to ensure that diplomacy is not empty. Our delegation is now in Istanbul and we are ready to take all the necessary steps towards peace. The first step towards it is humanitarian actions: the release of children and prisoners of war, as well as the cessation of the war. All this can be resolved at the level of leaders. If Russia undermines this initial agenda, if Istanbul has no results, it clearly means that we urgently need new sanctions, the 18th package of sanctions from Europe, the EU and the USA, in particular, as Trump promised. - Zelenskyy said.

Details

The President noted that sanctions should be focused on oil prices, the banking and financial sectors of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs investments in defense, in particular, Patriot and missiles for them.

Ukraine has its own domestic (defense - ed.) production, but this requires huge funds. Now more than ever we need investments, we need air defense, in particular, Patriot and missiles for them. Decisions are needed today - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected.

Ukraine has previously submitted to the Russian Federation a document with the terms of the ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not give feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting.

