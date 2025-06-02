$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 25532 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 68872 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 101163 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 163470 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 186482 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 111564 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238942 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178470 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123290 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108441 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: not sure that the Russian Federation will be ready for productive meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine hopes for positive decisions in Istanbul regarding a complete ceasefire and the return of prisoners. He emphasized the importance of these issues.

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: not sure that the Russian Federation will be ready for productive meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not sure that Russian representatives will be ready for productive meetings with the Ukrainian delegation today in Istanbul, but Ukraine should always count on some solutions. A complete ceasefire, the return of children and, of course, the exchange of prisoners of war are very important for Kyiv. He stated this before the start of the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

Details

"First of all, I am very grateful to a friend of Ukraine, my friend Gitanas Nauseda, for the invitation. And I think it will be very necessary to meet with other partners to discuss very important issues for Ukraine, for Europe, security for Europe, security guarantees for Ukraine. And we will also discuss the "coalition of willing". And I hope that we are very close to important decisions, as well as urgent things that are very important for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people. This is defense, Patriot and other systems that are very important," Zelenskyy said.

The President reminded that now, in parallel, there is a Ukrainian team in Istanbul.

I had a conversation with my Minister of Defense early in the morning. So they are preparing for the meeting. I am not sure that the Russians will be ready for any productive meetings, but we should always count on some solutions. A complete ceasefire and humanitarian issues, such as the return of children and, of course, the exchange of soldiers and everything that needs to be done for other prisoners, civilian prisoners, journalists, political prisoners, are very important for us. Therefore, it is very important to return them all home,"

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that these are the most important things.

"And of course, financing domestic Ukrainian production, which is very important for us. I think everyone saw the operation yesterday, one of the operations," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected.

Ukraine has previously sent the Russian Federation a document with the terms of a ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Gitanas Nausėda
MIM-104 Patriot
Vilnius
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
