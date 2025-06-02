Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: not sure that the Russian Federation will be ready for productive meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not sure that Russian representatives will be ready for productive meetings with the Ukrainian delegation today in Istanbul, but Ukraine should always count on some solutions. A complete ceasefire, the return of children and, of course, the exchange of prisoners of war are very important for Kyiv. He stated this before the start of the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

"First of all, I am very grateful to a friend of Ukraine, my friend Gitanas Nauseda, for the invitation. And I think it will be very necessary to meet with other partners to discuss very important issues for Ukraine, for Europe, security for Europe, security guarantees for Ukraine. And we will also discuss the "coalition of willing". And I hope that we are very close to important decisions, as well as urgent things that are very important for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people. This is defense, Patriot and other systems that are very important," Zelenskyy said.

The President reminded that now, in parallel, there is a Ukrainian team in Istanbul.

I had a conversation with my Minister of Defense early in the morning. So they are preparing for the meeting. I am not sure that the Russians will be ready for any productive meetings, but we should always count on some solutions. A complete ceasefire and humanitarian issues, such as the return of children and, of course, the exchange of soldiers and everything that needs to be done for other prisoners, civilian prisoners, journalists, political prisoners, are very important for us. Therefore, it is very important to return them all home," - said Zelenskyy.

"And of course, financing domestic Ukrainian production, which is very important for us. I think everyone saw the operation yesterday, one of the operations," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected.

Ukraine has previously sent the Russian Federation a document with the terms of a ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.