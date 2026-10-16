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Zelenskyy called energy needs Ukraine’s top priority at the EU summit and urged preparation of a "winter package"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

At the EU summit, Zelenskyy called energy the top priority for Ukraine. He urged the inclusion of air defense and funding in the package.

Zelenskyy called energy needs Ukraine’s top priority at the EU summit and urged preparation of a "winter package"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named energy needs as Ukraine’s main issue at the European Union summit in Brussels on October 16. The head of state said this while speaking with journalists before the start of the second day of the EU summit, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked European partners for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war and stressed that the country’s top priority now is meeting its energy needs.

The main item on our agenda is energy needs. This is issue number one. And, of course, we want to end this war as soon as possible. At present, we see no signals from Russia that it is ready for this — ready to put an end to this war. That is why we need to prepare a “winter package.” It is not only about energy, but also about air defense and financing

— the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also stressed the need to plan European assistance for a longer period.

Ursula (von der Leyen — ed.) is right: we should talk not only about 2026, but also about 2027

— the head of state noted.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine would manage to open the final two negotiating clusters on EU accession by the end of the year.

We will work and do everything to open the final two clusters by the end of the year. I am confident that we will do it

— Zelenskyy.

This month, there will be new packages to strengthen Ukraine’s aviation capabilities — Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron15.10.26, 23:00 • 3010 views

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