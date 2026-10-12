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Zelenskyy assessed the impact of Russian diesel exports on global prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Zelenskyy said that Russia’s export of 300–500 thousand tonnes of diesel per month would not affect the global price. The world consumes 120 million tonnes.

Zelenskyy assessed the impact of Russian diesel exports on global prices

The volume of diesel that Russia will export under the new agreement with the United States is unlikely to affect its price overall. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN reports.

Details

Moreover, we can see that today they can export between 300,000 and 500,000 tonnes per month. While global consumption is 120 million tonnes per month. What impact could this have? I think it would have none. If someone thinks it does

- Zelenskyy noted.

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreement on supplying Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

In response, influential U.S. Democratic senators strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also proposed that the United States conclude a diesel agreement with Ukraine rather than with Russia.

Reminder

Criticism within the U.S. Republican Party of President Donald Trump’s decision to allow the supply of Russian diesel fuel is intensifying.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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