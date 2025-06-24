Zelenskyy arrives in The Hague: already met with the head of the Dutch government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Catshuis - the official residence of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands - in The Hague, writes UNN with reference to NRC.

Details

There, he was reportedly received by acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, and briefly addressed the press. Zelenskyy pointed to Ukrainian drone production, an industry that has shown significant growth in the country since the war, and said that the country is happy to cooperate with allies in this direction. "Russia cooperates with North Korea and Iran, we must take our steps together," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked for the new package of military support from the Netherlands for Ukraine, announced on Tuesday, including a hundred additional drone detection radars and vehicles for transporting the wounded. The President of Ukraine said he looks forward to becoming part of the "large European family" in the future.

Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague