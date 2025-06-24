$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
June 23, 02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Zelenskyy arrives in The Hague: already met with the head of the Dutch government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in The Hague, where he met with acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. Issues of cooperation in drone production and a new package of military aid from the Netherlands were discussed.

Zelenskyy arrives in The Hague: already met with the head of the Dutch government
ANP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Catshuis - the official residence of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands - in The Hague, writes UNN with reference to NRC.

Details

There, he was reportedly received by acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, and briefly addressed the press. Zelenskyy pointed to Ukrainian drone production, an industry that has shown significant growth in the country since the war, and said that the country is happy to cooperate with allies in this direction. "Russia cooperates with North Korea and Iran, we must take our steps together," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked for the new package of military support from the Netherlands for Ukraine, announced on Tuesday, including a hundred additional drone detection radars and vehicles for transporting the wounded. The President of Ukraine said he looks forward to becoming part of the "large European family" in the future.

Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague24.06.25, 11:36 • 43793 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
The Hague
North Korea
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Unmanned aerial vehicle
