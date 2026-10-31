Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan 31 October 2026

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, for talks. A meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is scheduled, the Head of State reported on October 31, UNN writes.

We arrived in Istanbul with the team. Important talks with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lie ahead. We are working to strengthen the protection of our people, interstate partnership with Türkiye, and genuine diplomatic prospects. There are important issues concerning shipping in the Black Sea. A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is also scheduled. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine