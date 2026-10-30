Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on October 31 - Erdogan's office

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Türkiye tomorrow, October 31, at the invitation of the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This was reported by Turkish President's Director of Communications Burhanettin Duran, writes UNN with reference to Anadolu.

Details

"At the invitation of our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to our country on October 31, 2026," Duran stated in his post on NSosyal.

According to him, "during the meetings to be held in Istanbul, steps that can be taken to further develop bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine will be discussed, as well as regional and international developments, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea."

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