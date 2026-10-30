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Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on October 31 - Erdogan's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3478 views

During his visit to Istanbul, Zelenskyy and Erdogan will discuss cooperation, Russia's war against Ukraine, and security in the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on October 31 - Erdogan's office

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Türkiye tomorrow, October 31, at the invitation of the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This was reported by Turkish President's Director of Communications Burhanettin Duran, writes UNN with reference to Anadolu.

Details

"At the invitation of our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to our country on October 31, 2026," Duran stated in his post on NSosyal.

According to him, "during the meetings to be held in Istanbul, steps that can be taken to further develop bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine will be discussed, as well as regional and international developments, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea."

Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump29.10.26, 06:17 • 27864 views

Julia Shramko

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