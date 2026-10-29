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Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5932 views

Erdoğan told Trump that Turkey was ready to help resume negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders also discussed regional issues.

Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump

During a phone conversation with U.S. leader Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Ankara was ready to help restore the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. The Turkish presidency said this on its X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey was ready to join international efforts aimed at restoring negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Turkey is ready to contribute to efforts to restore the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia and end the war through diplomatic means

– the Turkish president said.

What else did Erdoğan and Trump discuss?

During the phone conversation, the leaders also discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States, as well as current regional and international issues.

Turkey threatened Russia and Ukraine with legal action over attacks on vessels in the Black Sea28.10.26, 19:16 • 4670 views

Erdoğan stated his intention to continue strengthening Turkish-American relations and expand cooperation between the countries in all areas.

The parties paid particular attention to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen. The Turkish president emphasized the need for a diplomatic resolution to regional problems.

For his part, Trump congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on Republic Day and wished them success in holding the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media01.10.26, 21:52 • 26521 view

Stepan Haftko

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