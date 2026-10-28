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Turkey threatened Russia and Ukraine with legal action over attacks on vessels in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Ankara called on Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea. Turkey expects a response to the plan for the safe export of grain.

Turkey threatened Russia and Ukraine with legal action over attacks on vessels in the Black Sea

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Wednesday, October 28, warned Russia and Ukraine against further attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea. He said that Ankara reserves the right to take legal measures in response to such strikes. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Ankara says it expects responses from Russia and Ukraine regarding its proposal aimed at stopping the escalating attacks and ensuring the safe transportation of grain from the region.

Speaking in Sofia following a security meeting between the defense ministers and military leadership of the Black Sea states — Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria — Güler said that during the war, civilian vessels engaged in shipping and operations in the Black Sea had been attacked by drones and missiles and had also been endangered by drifting mines.

We are watching with concern the intense attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea and call on the parties to act prudently, in accordance with the principle of freedom of navigation on the high seas

- he said.

In the Black Sea, drones attacked a container ship flying the Liberian flag28.10.26, 17:28 • 1794 views

Olga Rozgon

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