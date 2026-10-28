In the Black Sea, drones attacked a container ship flying the Liberian flag

In the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, three drones struck the container ship CONTSHIP JET, which was sailing under the Liberian flag. The crew members were rescued. Novinite reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Bulgarian authorities, all 18 crew members of the container ship were rescued; no one was injured in the incident.

A joint rescue operation was carried out with the participation of Bulgaria’s emergency and rescue services, the Maritime Administration, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Border Police.

The crew is safe. We thank Bulgaria for conducting the rescue operation so quickly - said a spokesperson for the Greek company that owns the vessel.

Bulgaria’s Transport Minister Georgi Peev also thanked the participants in the operation, highlighting their professionalism and promptness, which helped save lives.

After a drone attack on vessels off the coast of Bulgaria, 11 sailors are missing