Zelenskyy announced new aid for air defense missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces new support packages for Ukraine from partners. This was stated in the guarantor's evening address, writes UNN.

Details

"The main thing is missiles for air defense, for protection against ballistic missiles. This is the number one issue throughout this winter," Zelenskyy said.

The President shared that dozens of meetings with international partners took place in Munich over two days. He noted that the topic of strengthening Ukrainian air defense was raised with almost every leader who can provide appropriate assistance.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian side expects the reached agreements to be implemented. He added that air defense remains Ukraine's daily need amid ongoing attacks.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine expects new solutions in the energy sector. He announced that meetings and work on forming additional energy packages are planned for next week. This refers to assistance in restoring energy infrastructure after Russian strikes, as well as supplying necessary equipment to our country.

The president also announced the preparation of a new Ukrainian sanctions package. He said that this package will include individuals who work for the war and use sports as a tool to support aggression.

"The documents have already been prepared, and this Ukrainian sanctions package should become a signal to others in the world - a signal that one cannot simply turn a blind eye to supporting aggression," Zelenskyy emphasized.

