Zelenskyy explained how Trump can help stop Russian aggression

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 13262 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 17611 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 17320 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 18836 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 49391 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 40282 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 38388 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 30876 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 29461 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 24811 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.1m/s
94%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Cat Palmerston, former chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, has died in BermudaVideoFebruary 15, 09:03 AM • 7214 views
An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games finalFebruary 15, 09:30 AM • 10161 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeysFebruary 15, 10:10 AM • 14740 views
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - KallasFebruary 15, 11:01 AM • 10055 views
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mall11:38 AM • 5558 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 13262 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 90776 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 148017 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 81214 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 97680 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 12633 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 21120 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 20161 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 23228 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 47672 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
The Guardian
Social network

Zelenskyy explained how Trump can help stop Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President Zelenskyy named three key steps for Donald Trump to stop Russian aggression. These are providing security guarantees to Ukraine, demanding Moscow to cease fire, and increasing support for Ukraine if Putin refuses.

Zelenskyy explained how Trump can help stop Russian aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named three key steps that will help Donald Trump stop Russian aggression and ensure stable peace for Ukraine. He announced this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state is convinced that the US president must act without looking back at the Kremlin. He considers providing Ukraine with security guarantees and developing a plan for economic recovery to be the primary task.

I think so... He must give us security guarantees, strong security guarantees, without dialogue with Putin. Because these are security guarantees from the President of the United States

- the President stated.

The next stage should be a direct demand to the Kremlin to cease fire.

Call Putin and say, "Look, you have to stop where you are now. We have to freeze the conflict now, and then we will meet in a trilateral format at the leadership level and decide how to end this war."

- Zelenskyy said.

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to accept these conditions, the US must maximize its support for Ukraine and impose unprecedented restrictions against the aggressor. In particular, this refers to a complete blockade of Russia's energy sector.

"If Putin says 'no' - then yes, President Trump must give us everything we need to save us, protect us, and keep us strong. He can impose sanctions on all their energy, on nuclear energy," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy called on Western partners to exert personal pressure on Russian elites, including the expulsion of their relatives living and studying in democratic countries.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure15.02.26, 10:48 • 4166 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine