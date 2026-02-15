Zelenskyy explained how Trump can help stop Russian aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named three key steps that will help Donald Trump stop Russian aggression and ensure stable peace for Ukraine. He announced this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state is convinced that the US president must act without looking back at the Kremlin. He considers providing Ukraine with security guarantees and developing a plan for economic recovery to be the primary task.

I think so... He must give us security guarantees, strong security guarantees, without dialogue with Putin. Because these are security guarantees from the President of the United States - the President stated.

The next stage should be a direct demand to the Kremlin to cease fire.

Call Putin and say, "Look, you have to stop where you are now. We have to freeze the conflict now, and then we will meet in a trilateral format at the leadership level and decide how to end this war." - Zelenskyy said.

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to accept these conditions, the US must maximize its support for Ukraine and impose unprecedented restrictions against the aggressor. In particular, this refers to a complete blockade of Russia's energy sector.

"If Putin says 'no' - then yes, President Trump must give us everything we need to save us, protect us, and keep us strong. He can impose sanctions on all their energy, on nuclear energy," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy called on Western partners to exert personal pressure on Russian elites, including the expulsion of their relatives living and studying in democratic countries.

