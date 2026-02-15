$42.990.00
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sports sanctions after the Olympic scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Ukraine is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russian individuals who support the war and use sports for military purposes. President Zelenskyy stated that this would be a signal to the world, as Ukrainians are forbidden from mentioning the victims of Russian aggression at the Olympics.

Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sports sanctions after the Olympic scandal

Ukraine is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russian individuals who support the war and use sports for military purposes; the relevant documents have already been prepared. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

"We are preparing a new package of sanctions against Russian individuals who work for the war and put sports at the service of the war. The documents have already been prepared."

- the message says.

The President noted that this Ukrainian package of sanctions should be a signal to the world.

"A signal that one cannot simply turn a blind eye to supporting aggression. When Ukrainians are forbidden at the Olympics even to mention the victims of Russian aggression, then this is definitely a global rollback from justice. We will restore justice."

- he emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced that a decree on sanctions is expected soon.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified by the IOC at the 2026 Olympics. The reason for the Ukrainian's removal from the competition was that he wanted to use a memorial helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes on it during the race.

"Memory is not a violation": Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Heraskevych14.02.26, 08:02 • 3988 views

Olga Rozgon

SportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine