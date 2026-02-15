Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sports sanctions after the Olympic scandal

Ukraine is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russian individuals who support the war and use sports for military purposes; the relevant documents have already been prepared. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

"We are preparing a new package of sanctions against Russian individuals who work for the war and put sports at the service of the war. The documents have already been prepared." - the message says.

The President noted that this Ukrainian package of sanctions should be a signal to the world.

"A signal that one cannot simply turn a blind eye to supporting aggression. When Ukrainians are forbidden at the Olympics even to mention the victims of Russian aggression, then this is definitely a global rollback from justice. We will restore justice." - he emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced that a decree on sanctions is expected soon.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified by the IOC at the 2026 Olympics. The reason for the Ukrainian's removal from the competition was that he wanted to use a memorial helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes on it during the race.

"Memory is not a violation": Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Heraskevych