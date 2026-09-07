Zelenskyy announced meetings with partners regarding the joint Freyja anti-ballistic program

Ukraine will shortly hold meetings with representatives of the states and defense companies involved in developing the joint Freyja antiballistic program. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this following a report by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

In the near future, meetings will be held with partners at the level of states and companies involved in developing the joint antiballistic program. We are also working to develop our additional deep-strike capabilities - the President noted.

According to him, following the relevant work, I plan to submit the issue for consideration at the Staff.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Klymenko is ensuring oversight of the implementation of the decisions.

It is important that our previous decisions on countering Russian strike drones and accelerating the relevant production processes work at 100 percent. I am grateful to all the developers and manufacturers for their professional approach - the President reported.

He also added that Ihor Klymenko separately reported on changes in the work of the NSDC staff, the allocation of necessary resources, and personnel issues.

Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles

What is Freyja

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 states and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point’s General and Technical Director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — and that tests are being conducted up to twice a week. The system’s first interception of a ballistic target is scheduled for 2027.

It should be recalled

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that implementing the FREYJA antiballistic project was an unconditional priority for Ukraine, as the system would protect not only Ukrainian but also European skies from ballistic threats.