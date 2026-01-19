$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy and Fedorov agreed on personnel decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov have agreed on personnel decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense, including the appointment of a deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for small-range air defense. They also discussed an audit of weapons supplies and the launch of operational analysis of every enemy strike.

Zelenskyy and Fedorov agreed on personnel decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov have agreed on personnel decisions that should strengthen Ukraine's defense, and also discussed the launch of operational analysis of every enemy strike, UNN reports.

Details

The President heard a report from Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

First, we agreed on personnel decisions that should strengthen our defense. This includes the candidacy of the new deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the small air defense system. The task is to transform the use of interceptors, the work of mobile fire groups and other units in such a way that it is one hundred percent effective.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy met with Fedorov and outlined three priorities for the new Minister of Defense

In addition, during the report, the audit of weapons and necessary equipment supplies to the troops was discussed. A guaranteed number of drones for each combat brigade must be ensured.

Third, we continue to develop a system of technological control over the battlefield and the real destruction of the occupier. The task is to launch tools for the most operational analysis of every enemy strike, every one of our combat operations.

- added the President.

The head of state thanked everyone who provides the most advanced solutions for the Ukrainian army.

We will present such solutions. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Drone distribution in the Armed Forces of Ukraine digitized: Fedorov stated that units will receive UAVs three times faster

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine