Zelenskyy and Fedorov agreed on personnel decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov have agreed on personnel decisions that should strengthen Ukraine's defense, and also discussed the launch of operational analysis of every enemy strike, UNN reports.

The President heard a report from Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

First, we agreed on personnel decisions that should strengthen our defense. This includes the candidacy of the new deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the small air defense system. The task is to transform the use of interceptors, the work of mobile fire groups and other units in such a way that it is one hundred percent effective. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, during the report, the audit of weapons and necessary equipment supplies to the troops was discussed. A guaranteed number of drones for each combat brigade must be ensured.

Third, we continue to develop a system of technological control over the battlefield and the real destruction of the occupier. The task is to launch tools for the most operational analysis of every enemy strike, every one of our combat operations. - added the President.

The head of state thanked everyone who provides the most advanced solutions for the Ukrainian army.

We will present such solutions. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

