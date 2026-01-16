Drone distribution in the Armed Forces of Ukraine digitized: Fedorov stated that units will receive UAVs three times faster

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 7686 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 23511 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 22505 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 22436 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 22355 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 22304 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 30611 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 34576 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26726 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36889 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 33452 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 25073 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 11982 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling09:54 AM • 19240 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 12372 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 41228 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 73179 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 91114 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 100223 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 83387 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 12383 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 21801 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 33610 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 54546 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 88078 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold

Drone distribution in the Armed Forces of Ukraine digitized: Fedorov stated that units will receive UAVs three times faster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov, stated that the digitization of drone distribution in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will speed up their receipt by units threefold. This will allow reducing the path of UAVs from the warehouse to the unit to one day.

Drone distribution in the Armed Forces of Ukraine digitized: Fedorov stated that units will receive UAVs three times faster

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov stated that after digitizing the distribution of drones in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units will receive UAVs three times faster, UNN reports.

Details

Fedorov emphasized that rapid logistics of enemy weapons is a key challenge for the effectiveness of units on the battlefield. The "manual" distribution of drones among units caused a number of problems: duplication of requests, slow issuance, errors due to the human factor, and outdated data. The military could not plan operations without a clear understanding of the terms of receiving UAVs.  

Now we have launched a fully automated distribution of UAVs among military units. The path of a drone from entering the warehouse to being received by the unit has been reduced by 2-3 times - to approximately one day 

- the minister noted. 

According to him, thanks to automation, we receive high-quality data that allows us to: 

🔹see unit requests in real time in a single system;

🔹know the number of drones in warehouses; 

🔹form issuance orders in a matter of minutes;

🔹plan supplies without delays and duplication.

Automatic distribution of drones among units works on the basis of SAP. The system covers the entire supply chain of drones, from procurement to transfer to the unit. For the military, this means faster supplies and more accurate planning. For the state - transparent control of supplies 

- Fedorov summarized.

Zelenskyy met with Fedorov and outlined three priorities for the new Minister of Defense14.01.26, 16:30 • 3270 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine