Drone distribution in the Armed Forces of Ukraine digitized: Fedorov stated that units will receive UAVs three times faster

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov stated that after digitizing the distribution of drones in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units will receive UAVs three times faster, UNN reports.

Details

Fedorov emphasized that rapid logistics of enemy weapons is a key challenge for the effectiveness of units on the battlefield. The "manual" distribution of drones among units caused a number of problems: duplication of requests, slow issuance, errors due to the human factor, and outdated data. The military could not plan operations without a clear understanding of the terms of receiving UAVs.

Now we have launched a fully automated distribution of UAVs among military units. The path of a drone from entering the warehouse to being received by the unit has been reduced by 2-3 times - to approximately one day - the minister noted.

According to him, thanks to automation, we receive high-quality data that allows us to:

🔹see unit requests in real time in a single system;

🔹know the number of drones in warehouses;

🔹form issuance orders in a matter of minutes;

🔹plan supplies without delays and duplication.

Automatic distribution of drones among units works on the basis of SAP. The system covers the entire supply chain of drones, from procurement to transfer to the unit. For the military, this means faster supplies and more accurate planning. For the state - transparent control of supplies - Fedorov summarized.

