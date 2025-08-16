Zelenskyy after talks with Trump and European leaders: ceasefire needed both on the battlefield and in the sky and against port infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, stated that the positions after all negotiations are "obvious" - in particular, a ceasefire is needed both on the battlefield and in the sky and against port infrastructure, reliable and long-term security guarantees with the participation of both Europe and the US, and that no issue, including territorial ones, can be resolved without Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, after a conversation with President Trump, we additionally coordinated positions with European leaders. The positions are obvious. We need to achieve real peace that will be lasting, and not become another pause between Russian invasions. We need to stop the killings as soon as possible, cease fire both on the battlefield and in the sky and against our port infrastructure. - Zelenskyy said on social media.

And he continued: "We need to free all Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians and return the children abducted by Russia. Thousands of our people are still held captive, all of them must be returned home. We need to maintain pressure on Russia as long as the aggression and occupation continue."

In a conversation with President Trump, I said that sanctions should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting or if Russia evades an honest end to the war. Sanctions are an effective tool. We need to reliably and long-term guarantee security with the participation of both Europe and the United States. All issues that are important for Ukraine must be discussed with the participation of Ukraine, and no issue, including territorial ones, can be resolved without Ukraine. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"I thank the partners who help. Today there is an important statement by European leaders that strengthens our position. We continue to work together: Europeans, Americans, everyone in the world who wants peace and tranquility in international relations," the President noted.

