Zelensky will speak in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, where he may present the Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada on October 16, where he is expected to present the Victory Plan. The plan envisages ending the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
On October 16 , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada. Obviously, it will be for the public presentation of the Victory Plan. This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Serhiy Leshchenko, UNN reports.
"On Wednesday, October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada. Obviously, there is only one reason for this event now - it is a public presentation of the Victory Plan," Leshchenko wrote.
Addendum
On October 12, Mykhailo Podolyak , advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days.
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine aims to have a document called "Fundamentals of Peace" ready by November. The plan envisions an end to the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that the partners understand the logic of Ukraine's Victory Plan. Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.
Zelensky summarizes the results of his visit to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin12.10.24, 14:30 • 52883 views