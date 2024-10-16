Zelensky: Ukrainian intelligence records transfer of not only weapons but also people from DPRK to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence records not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.
Ukrainian intelligence records not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
Details
"The coalition of criminals together with Putin now includes North Korea - the Kim family, which holds more than 20 million people in slavery. Our intelligence records not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people. These are workers for Russian factories instead of Russians killed in the war. And personnel for the Russian army," Zelenskyy said.
The President noted: "In fact, this is the participation of the second state in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.
"Everyone sees the Iranian regime's help for Putin. So does China's cooperation with Russia. Despite its statements, Beijing refrains from taking truly effective steps to stop Russia's aggression and violation of the UN Charter," Zelenskyy said.
AddendumAddendum
Sources of UNN reportedthat Russia is forming a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by North Korean citizens. The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand people. It has been reported that this battalion could possibly be deployed near Kursk and Suji.
Also, sources reportedthat 18 North Korean soldiers have already escaped from positions on the border of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.
In addition, the media, citing sources , reportthat more than 10,000 soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in the Far East of Russia for the war in Ukraine.