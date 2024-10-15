The President's Office says that 70% of the ammunition used by Russia at the front is North Korean
Kyiv • UNN
The advisor to the President said that 70% of the shells and mines at the front are North Korean-made. Podoliak called on his partners to explain why Ukraine has to fight with restrictions and a shortage of weapons.
Today, 70% of the North Korean shells and mines are used along the front line of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
"It is absolutely clear that there is a strategic alliance between Iran, North Korea, and Russia. Today it is legally formalized. It is not Russia that is directly involved in this war, but three countries. If Iran is primarily about drones, "shahids" and missiles, North Korea is no longer just about shells. Today, 70% of the shells and mines used along the front line are North Korean. 152, 122, and 120 mines and manpower. So we have to fight with three countries that are all sanctioned, all military," Podoliak said.
He noted that Ukraine would like to hear answers to several questions from its Ukrainian partners.
"We wanted to hear from our partners the logic of why we have to fight with certain restrictions that go against international law, why we have to fight with a shortage of weapons, why we have to fight in the open. We would like to hear this from our partners," Podoliak said.
Ratification of the Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea: the NSDC's Center for Political Studies explained what it means for Ukraine15.10.24, 11:58 • 15444 views