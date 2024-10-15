Ratification of the Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea: the NSDC's Center for Political Studies explained what it means for Ukraine
Russia ratifies a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea. This will allow Russia to facilitate the supply of North Korean weapons and create a military alliance against the West.
The ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and the DPRK, which was introduced to the State Duma by dictator Vladimir Putin the day before, de facto means the creation of a military alliance. This will allow Russia to simplify the supply of North Korean weapons and do so openly. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.
The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma for ratification the agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea, signed in June during his visit to Pyongyang.
This treaty de facto means the creation of a military alliance, as it includes a clause on providing assistance "by all available means" in the event of an attack on one of the participating countries. Legislative consolidation of the agreements with the DPRK will allow Russia to simplify the supply of North Korean weapons and do it openly, as well as join efforts to circumvent Western sanctions
The Center also pointed out that it is characteristic that Putin initiates the ratification of the treaty amid claims of the presence of North Korean military in the Russian army, which essentially means that the DPRK is joining the war on the side of Russia. In this way, he signals the strengthening of the global alliance against the West.
"By stepping up cooperation with rogue states and terrorist regimes, Russia continues to undermine the foundations of global security," the NSDC's Center for Political Studies emphasized.