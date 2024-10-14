Zelenskyy meets with the Stavka: intelligence reports on Russia's plans for the winter and strengthening of cooperation between Russia and the DPRK
At a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Zelenskyy heard an intelligence report on Russia's plans. It is about strengthening Moscow's cooperation with the DPRK and other countries to prolong the war against Ukraine.
On Monday, October 14, during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard an intelligence report on Russia's future plans. In particular, it is about strengthening Moscow's cooperation with the DPRK and other countries. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.
He held a meeting. Several issues were discussed. Among the main ones was a report by the intelligence agencies - the Foreign Intelligence Service and the GUR - on the intentions of the Russians for the fall and winter. Everything is quite detailed. Actual involvement of North Korea in the war
According to him, Russia is also strengthening relations with some other countries that are investing in prolonging the war.
In addition, there was a report on Ukraine's foreign policy direction. On Kyiv's relations with partners and possible steps that could help strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
No matter who helps Russia, we will react as harshly as necessary to protect Ukraine. We will also work with our partners to ensure that Russia's intentions do not work
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of strengthening the alliance between Russia and North Korea, including the transfer of military personnel. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and prevent a larger war.
