Who is helping Russia wage war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy listens to intelligence report at the Stavka
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the situation at the front and Russia's assistance in the war. They also reviewed investments of partners in the Ukrainian defense industry and contracting for the army.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the National Security Council. They discussed the situation at the front, who exactly is helping Russia wage a war of aggression against Ukraine, and investments of our key partners in the Ukrainian defense industry, UNN reports.
"I held a regular meeting. There was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky on the operational situation. Active actions are taking place along the entire frontline, but the fighting is particularly fierce in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Russians have been trying to break through our defense in the Kursk region for five days. The guys are holding on and counterattacking," Zelensky said.
According to him, "there was a deep analysis of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine on who exactly is helping Russia to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine - militarily, economically, politically, openly and covertly - and what steps we, our partners, need to take to weaken these criminal alliances.
"There was a report of the Ministry of Defense on contracting for the current and subsequent periods, in particular with the use of partner assistance, on the investments of our key partners in the Ukrainian defense industry," Zelenskyy summarized.
Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff: they talked about weapons for the troops and priorities for the defense industry08.10.24, 16:48 • 13536 views