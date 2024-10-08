Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff: they talked about weapons for the troops and priorities for the defense industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the provision of the Defense Forces with weapons and equipment. The priorities for the defense industry for the next year have been identified, including missiles, drones and shells, the President said on Tuesday in social media, UNN reports.

Details

"The rate of providing the Defense Forces with weapons and military equipment. Report of the Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi: the needs of the army by the end of the year and in the future. Reports from all participants in the process on how to meet these needs: what we will buy, what we will receive from our allies, what we will produce ourselves," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the speakers were Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and others.

"We have identified priorities for our defense industry for the next year. These are, in particular, missiles, drones, shells, as well as active attraction of investments from partners," Zelensky said.

Umerov: in 2025 we will increase production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles