Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff: they talked about weapons for the troops and priorities for the defense industry

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff: they talked about weapons for the troops and priorities for the defense industry

Zelenskyy convened the Chief of Staff: they talked about weapons for the troops and priorities for the defense industry

 • 13490 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership to discuss the supply of weapons and equipment to the army. Priorities for the defense industry for the next year have been identified, including missiles, drones, and shells.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the provision of the Defense Forces with weapons and equipment. The priorities for the defense industry for the next year have been identified, including missiles, drones and shells, the President said on Tuesday in social media, UNN reports.

Details

"The rate of providing the Defense Forces with weapons and military equipment. Report of the Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi: the needs of the army by the end of the year and in the future. Reports from all participants in the process on how to meet these needs: what we will buy, what we will receive from our allies, what we will produce ourselves," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the speakers were Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and others.

"We have identified priorities for our defense industry for the next year. These are, in particular, missiles, drones, shells, as well as active attraction of investments from partners," Zelensky said.

Umerov: in 2025 we will increase production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

