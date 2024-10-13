Russia plans to involve the DPRK military to protect its borders - Center for Countering Disinformation
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is seeking to attract military personnel from North Korea to protect its borders because of the poor performance of conscripts in the battles against Ukraine. This is a statement by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.
Details
The story about the enemy's training of the DPRK military is a story about an attempt to put Koreans to guard the Russian border in the future to reinforce border guards and individual conscripts
According to him, Russia saw in the Kursk region that the FSB, to which the border guards and conscripts are subordinated, are not capable of fighting efficiently.
Putin wants Koreans to be captured, if at all possible
Recall
The Center for Countering Disinformation said that North Korea sent engineering units to Ukraine to monitor the use of its weapons by the Russian army.