Zelensky met face-to-face with British Prime Minister Starmer in the Vatican

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, reports UNN.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to work actively with allies, meeting face-to-face with Prime Minister (of Great Britain - ed.) Keir Starmer in the Vatican - wrote Sybiha.

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome.

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

The heads of France and Ukraine were to "hold private discussions on continuing efforts to achieve peace" after the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday.