Zelensky Invited Slovenian Prime Minister to Join Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob and invited him to participate in the Ukraine - South-East Europe summit, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.
Details
I have just spoken with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob. The Slovenian people consistently support Ukraine. We will always be grateful for all the assistance provided to our people
Zelenskyy stressed that he invited Slovenia to participate in the Ukraine - South-East Europe summit. He also informed the Slovenian leader which countries have already agreed to participate in this event.
Slovenia will be represented at the summit. This is very important for us. Thank you
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Poland during a telephone conversation discussed further steps towards a peaceful settlement. The topic of opening the first negotiating clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU was also raised.
Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders continued to prepare decisions within the coalition of those willing.